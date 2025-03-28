Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,365 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 218.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

