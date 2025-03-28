Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

