Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 225,000 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 225,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $1,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,416.24. This represents a 24.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $375.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.17. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Pingora Partners LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 330.2% in the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

METC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.