Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – March 27th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in researching, developing, or marketing quantum computing technologies and related services. These stocks typically represent firms pioneering next-generation computing capabilities, often viewed as high-risk investments with the potential for high rewards as the industry matures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.88. 10,352,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,862,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,830,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,703,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,045,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,117,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.36.

