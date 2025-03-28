Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,559 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,397,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.21. This trade represents a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

