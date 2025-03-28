Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 4,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $1,392,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,526.32. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

