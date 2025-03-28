Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $694,000 Investment in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,129.78. The trade was a 96.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,651 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,092. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Price Performance

NYSE WRBY opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

