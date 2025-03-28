Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,661 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Certara were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 175,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Certara by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

