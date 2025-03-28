Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $685,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Azenta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 758,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Azenta by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $35.52 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZTA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

