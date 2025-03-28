Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $92.04 and a one year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

