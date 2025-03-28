Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 4,632 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

NYSE GIB opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.92 and a 12 month high of $122.79.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CGI’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

