Q4 Earnings Estimate for BRP Issued By Desjardins

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. BRP has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BRP by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Dnca Finance raised its stake in BRP by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.1508 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

