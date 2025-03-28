Q3 EPS Forecast for ABM Industries Boosted by Analyst

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

