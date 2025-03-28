Q2 Earnings Estimate for NTLA Issued By William Blair

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $8.40 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $869.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after buying an additional 111,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 115,351 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.