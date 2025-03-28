Q1 Earnings Forecast for KZR Issued By William Blair

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn ($2.95) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.06).

Several other brokerages have also commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,068,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,678 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 256.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.