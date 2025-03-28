Q1 Earnings Estimate for PRPL Issued By Wedbush

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The company had revenue of $128.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,140.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 580,997 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,800,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 560,407 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 194,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Purple Innovation by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 629,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 154,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

