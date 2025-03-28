Q1 Earnings Estimate for K-Bro Linen Issued By Stifel Canada

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBL. TD Securities increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$34.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$30.69 and a 52 week high of C$40.03.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

