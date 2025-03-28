pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) One Day Volume Reaches $343,144.44

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. pumpBTC has a market capitalization of $483.85 million and $343,144.44 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pumpBTC token can currently be bought for about $83,642.14 or 0.98187305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pumpBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,272.11 or 1.00100721 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84,996.97 or 0.99777740 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC was first traded on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 5,785 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 5,785.08011118. The last known price of pumpBTC is 85,823.702132 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,685.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pumpBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pumpBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.