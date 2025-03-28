Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of F5 worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,154,000 after purchasing an additional 64,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $21,736,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $270.08 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.92 and its 200-day moving average is $253.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

