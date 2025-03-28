Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in IQVIA by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.74 and a 1 year high of $253.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.91.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

