Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

