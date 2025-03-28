Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.8 %

SNY opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.