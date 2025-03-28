Providence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.