Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 762 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $867,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,254,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,579,000 after buying an additional 374,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 884,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $324.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.31.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

