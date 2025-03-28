Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $285.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.97. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $266.75 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.