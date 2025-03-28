Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 160,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,517. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.