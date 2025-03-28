Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 160,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,517. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
