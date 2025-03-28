Promising Value Stocks To Watch Today – March 27th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Ford Motor, Berkshire Hathaway, General Motors, iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Endeavor Group are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that appear to be undervalued in the market based on fundamental analysis, often reflected by low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors in value stocks typically seek out these companies in anticipation that their true worth will eventually be recognized, leading to potential price appreciation and steady dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.96. 64,214,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,456,490. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 188,693,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,223,638. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $534.91. 3,481,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $537.63.

General Motors (GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Shares of GM traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 27,948,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,957,353. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 26,774,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,225,711. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $249.81. 4,667,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.06.

Endeavor Group (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

EDR traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 38,272,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

