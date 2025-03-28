Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 25th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, Quanta Services, Rockwell Automation, and CMS Energy are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that generate energy from naturally replenishing resources like wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, or biomass. These stocks represent an investment in the expanding clean energy sector, often appealing to those looking to support environmentally sustainable technologies and practices while potentially benefiting from the industry’s growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,947,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,571,148. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.74. 1,736,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,331. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.19. 493,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.81. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.19. 365,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,467. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average is $278.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.15. 1,179,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Featured Stories