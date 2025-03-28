Promising Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 28th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies directly involved in the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, event organizers, and streaming platforms. These stocks enable investors to gain exposure to a rapidly growing sector that blends technology, media, and entertainment with professional gaming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 968,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,323. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day moving average is $174.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 472,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,757. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

MSGS stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.93. 31,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,077. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.62.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 75,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.00. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

