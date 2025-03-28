Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – March 25th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, and Celsius are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies that are based and operate primarily in Canada, offering investors a stake in the country’s corporate sector. Traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, these stocks allow individuals to benefit from the economic growth and performance of Canadian businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 2,270,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,743,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. CSX has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,505. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Further Reading