Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 27th

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop or utilize AI technologies to drive innovation and improve operations. These companies typically invest heavily in machine learning, data analysis, robotics, and related fields, positioning themselves at the forefront of technological advancement and transformation across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $36.43. 23,163,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,980,283. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $837.56. 497,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,237. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $960.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $984.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.78. 4,887,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.84. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

See Also