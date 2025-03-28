Promising Airline Stocks Worth Watching – March 25th

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Zscaler, Delta Air Lines, RTX, TransDigm Group, and Expedia Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity securities issued by companies that provide air transportation services, giving investors ownership stakes in those companies. Their value can be influenced by factors such as fuel prices, economic conditions, travel demand, and regulatory environments, making them particularly sensitive to changes in the broader economy and industry-specific issues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 24,834,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,764,878. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.82. 3,118,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $214.15. 749,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -857.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.20 and its 200-day moving average is $192.41. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,216. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. The company has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $135.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

TDG traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1,382.45. 62,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,814. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,337.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.53. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.97. 431,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

See Also