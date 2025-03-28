Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Update

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 17,080.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the third quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFO opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Procure Space ETF has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

