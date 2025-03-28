Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 3,096 Shares

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $155,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,722.31. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.98. 15,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

