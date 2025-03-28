Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.78 and last traded at C$10.78. Approximately 60,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 10,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.13.
About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.
