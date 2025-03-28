Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 700 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $171.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day moving average is $195.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $808.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $27,334,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
