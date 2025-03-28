Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 15,113 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Technical Institute worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 229,738 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 878,038 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,017.85. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,895. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UTI opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

