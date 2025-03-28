Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Update

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the February 28th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,645,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Premier Biomedical Stock Performance
BIEI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 1,445,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,335. Premier Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Premier Biomedical Company Profile
