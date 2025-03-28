Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Andrew Combs Buys 100,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Combs acquired 100,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,284.87. This trade represents a 26.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.43.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
