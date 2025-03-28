Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Andrew Combs Buys 100,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Combs acquired 100,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,284.87. This trade represents a 26.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 747.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 109,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

