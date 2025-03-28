Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.90 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 145.55 ($1.88). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 149.22 ($1.93), with a volume of 19,588 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £21.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.37.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

