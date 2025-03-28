Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

