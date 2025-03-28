Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

