Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 752.1% in March

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 752.1% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of Polar Power stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,178. The company has a market cap of $6.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Polar Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

