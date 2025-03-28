Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 3,000 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,191,343.96. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $76,794.90.

On Thursday, February 13th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $102,061.30.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HURC opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.42. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

