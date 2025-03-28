Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

PSTV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,438,803. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

