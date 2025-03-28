Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,600 shares, an increase of 562.1% from the February 28th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 2,276,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,008. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.