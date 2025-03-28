Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

PDM stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $916.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.25. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.37%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

