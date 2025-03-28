Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,226 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.67% of Trane Technologies worth $555,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,658,000 after buying an additional 152,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,816,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $346.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.99 and its 200-day moving average is $379.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $286.32 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

