Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,052 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 1.40% of Ferguson worth $486,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $163.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average is $187.89. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $152.52 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

