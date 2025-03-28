Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of PSX opened at $124.89 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

